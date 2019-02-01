UCSB Women Fall Short at UC Irvine, 74-68

College Basketball

Despite outshooting and outrebounding their opponents, the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team lost to UC Irvine, 74-68, at the Bren Events Center on Thursday night.

The defeat is only UCSB's second in its previous eight meetings with the Anteaters.

The Gauchos held Anteater forward Jordan Sanders to just two points in the second quarter after she scored 11 in the first.

Irvine's offense picked up early in the third quarter, as a 7-0 run extended the Anteaters' lead to 46-36, their largest of the game.

UCSB clawed back to a one-point deficit by the end of the third quarter, Junior guard Tal Sahar's buzzer-beating layup through traffic capped off a 16-7 run to make the score 53-52.

A Coco Miller triple tied the game at 55 within the first minute of the final frame, but the Gauchos weren't able to capitalize on forced errors and earn back the lead.

The closest the Gauchos would come to the Anteaters' lead again was with 6:28 left, when sophomore point guard Danae Miller hit a three-pointer to close the gap to 61-58.

Irvine closed the game out with solid free-throw shooting.

Coco Miller led a trio of Gauchos in double digits with 19 points, adding four offensive boards and a steal.

Danae Miller had 16 points on 3-of-6 three-point shooting, while sophomore guard Bri Anugwom had 12 points and seven rebounds.