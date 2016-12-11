Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:45 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Falter in 4th Quarter at San Diego State

By Noozhawk Staff Report | December 11, 2016 | 7:30 p.m.

San Diego State knocked down three consecutive three-pointers to start the fourth period and pulled away from UC Santa Barbara for an 84-70 women's basketball win on Sunday in San Diego.

The Gauchos were ahead 58-57 and got outscored 27-12 in the fourth quarter.

San Diego State made 10 three-pointers in the game, its most since a 69-46 win over UC Santa Barbara on March 20, 2013 in the WNIT. Geena Gomez and Kymberly Ellison each had a trio of treys, while Lexy Thorderson and Cheyenne Greenhouse had a pair a piece.

Five Aztecs scored in double figures led by McKynzie Fort’s 18. Thorderson notched a career-high 17 points, while Gomez also matched her career-best mark with 17 points.

Makala Roper scored 14 points off the bench to lead UCSB, Coco Miller had 12, Natalie Bruening 11 and Drew Edelman 10.

The Gauchos (2-6) hosts nationally ranked UCLA on Wednesday. The game marks the return of former UCSB great Cori Close to the Thunderdome. She is the coach of UCLA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 