UCSB Women Falter in 4th Quarter at San Diego State

San Diego State knocked down three consecutive three-pointers to start the fourth period and pulled away from UC Santa Barbara for an 84-70 women's basketball win on Sunday in San Diego.

The Gauchos were ahead 58-57 and got outscored 27-12 in the fourth quarter.

San Diego State made 10 three-pointers in the game, its most since a 69-46 win over UC Santa Barbara on March 20, 2013 in the WNIT. Geena Gomez and Kymberly Ellison each had a trio of treys, while Lexy Thorderson and Cheyenne Greenhouse had a pair a piece.

Five Aztecs scored in double figures led by McKynzie Fort’s 18. Thorderson notched a career-high 17 points, while Gomez also matched her career-best mark with 17 points.

Makala Roper scored 14 points off the bench to lead UCSB, Coco Miller had 12, Natalie Bruening 11 and Drew Edelman 10.

The Gauchos (2-6) hosts nationally ranked UCLA on Wednesday. The game marks the return of former UCSB great Cori Close to the Thunderdome. She is the coach of UCLA.