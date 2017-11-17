UCSB Women Falter in Fourth Quarter Against Seattle

College Basketball

Seattle University outscored the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team 32-11 in the fourth quarter to stun the Gauchos 77-71 at the Thunderdome on Friday night.

UCSB led by as many as 21 points, 51-30, midway through the third quarter.

The Redhawks, however, shot 57.9 percent (11-for-19) in the fourth, including 5-for-8 from three-point range, while the Gauchos struggled, shooting just 5-for-20 (25 percent) from the field and just 1-for-6 from deep down the stretch.

"We don't have that tenacity and toughness right now," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson. "We don't get upset when somebody scores on us. We don't get upset when were not in help. We don't get upset when we give up an offensive rebound. We've got to grow so we are upset other than when we miss a shot."

After an even first quarter that saw both teams deadlocked at 14-14, the Gauchos went on a tear as Sarah Porter took over. Trailing 18-17, UCSB scored 15 unanswered points, 10 of which came from Porter as the Gauchos took a 32-18 lead. Sarah Bates got in on the fun with her second three-pointer of the game during the run and UCSB held a 36-24 lead at the break.

The Gauchos picked up where they left off to start the third quarter, opening on a 10-2 run, highlighted by a Porter three-pointer and a pair of lay-ups from Chaya Durr to take a 46-26 lead.

From there, however, Seattle found its shooting stroke and outscored UCSB 51-25 over the final 15 minutes to steal the win.

Drew Edelman had a career-night for the Gauchos, pulling down 19 rebounds, five more than her previous career-high, to go with 16 points for a double-double. Porter finished with 13 points, Durr tallied 12 and Bates added 11 to put four Gauchos in double-figures. Durr added eight rebounds while Bates finished with seven and Danae Miller led the team with four assists.

Seattle was led by Alexis Montgomery, who overcame a slow start shooting the ball, to finish with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Kamira Sanders led the Redhawks with 21 points on 8-of-10 from the field, nine rebounds and six assists.

UCSB (1-2) will look to bounce back against St. Mary's at the St. Mary's Tournament next Friday, Nov. 24 at 2:00 p.m.