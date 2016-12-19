UCSB Women Finish Strong, Beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi

College Basketball

EDINBURGH, Tex. - Trailing by five with under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, UCSB turned the tide with a 13-3 run en route to a 66-60 women's basketball win over the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders Monday evening in the first game of the Battle on the Border tournament at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"Who we were in the fourth quarter in that stretch is obviously who I believe we are," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson.

Drew Edelman pounded the paint for 17 points and seven rebounds, as the Gauchos overcame a slow start and a spate of turnovers to make 20 of their final 37 field goal attempts.

"For Drew to respond, I got in to her a little bit at halftime because of who I think she is and who we all think she is. Great response for her and her reaction," Henrickson said.

Drea Toler scored 13 points and added four assists, and Coco Miller chipped in 10 points while corraling seven rebounds playing the full 40 minutes. Onome Jemerigbe finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and made a pair of critical triples in the fourth quarter.

In a game where UCSB (4-7) trailed by as much as 10 points in the second quarter and missed all seven of its first-half three-point attempts, the sizzling shooting was aided by a 42-29 rebounding advantage. Four Gauchos had five or more rebounds, with Edelman and Sarah Porter (five) equaling personal season highs, and Jemerigbe setting an individual highwater mark.

"It was huge for us, because in that we're scoring and getting stops," Henrickson said.

UCSB concludes the two-day tournament facing the North Dakota State Bison. NDSU fell to host UTRGV 81-67, but features one of the top three-point shooters in the nation in junior guard Taylor Thunstedt.