UCSB Women Go Cold in 4th Quarter, Lose to UC Davis

College Basketball

UCSB was outscored 15-3 in the fourth quarter and dropped a 69-63 Big West women’s basketball game at UC Davis on Saturday.

The Gauchos were ahead by three points, but they went cold and Dani Nafekh got hot for the Aggies.

Nafekh scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of three-pointers, to help UC Davis pull away and remain undefeated in conference play at 7-0 (17-3 overall).

UCSB is now 4-3 in the Big West and 7-11 on the season.

Gaucho Sarah Bates was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, equaling her career high. She also knocked seven three-pointers in 12 attempts.

The Gauchos shot well in the first half, making 12 of 27 from the field, including going 6-for-12 from beyond the arc.

In the second half, UCSB made just four of 14 attempts from inside and six of 17 on three-pointers.

Morgan Bertsch of UC Davis controlled the paint and scored 16 points and Rachel Nagel added 15.

Drew Edelman recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Makala Roper added 12 points off the bench.