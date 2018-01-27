Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:31 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Go Cold in 4th Quarter, Lose to UC Davis

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 27, 2018 | 9:06 p.m.

UCSB was outscored 15-3 in the fourth quarter and dropped a 69-63 Big West women’s basketball game at UC Davis on Saturday.

The Gauchos were ahead by three points, but they went cold and Dani Nafekh got hot for the Aggies.

Nafekh scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of three-pointers, to help UC Davis pull away and remain undefeated in conference play at 7-0 (17-3 overall).

UCSB is now 4-3 in the Big West and 7-11 on the season.

Gaucho Sarah Bates was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, equaling her career high. She also knocked seven three-pointers in 12 attempts.

The Gauchos shot well in the first half, making 12 of 27 from the field, including going 6-for-12 from beyond the arc.

In the second half, UCSB made just four of 14 attempts from inside and six of 17 on three-pointers.

Morgan Bertsch of UC Davis controlled the paint and scored 16 points and Rachel Nagel added 15.

Drew Edelman recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Makala Roper added 12 points off the bench.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 