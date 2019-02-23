UCSB Women Have Rough 4th Quarter, Lose at Long Beach St.

Girls Basketball

The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team fell behind late and dropped a 62-53 decision at Long Beach State on Saturday.

The Gauchos fall to 6-20 overall and 3-10 in conference play, while the 49ers improve to 8-18 overall, 5-18 Big West.

For the second straight game, UCSB entered the fourth quarter in a tie ballgame, this time knotted at 41-41. Tal Sahar would score the Gauchos' first seven points in the quarter, as both teams traded baskets in a back-and-forth first five minutes.

After Sahar's layup with 6:10 remaining put her team up 48-47, the 49ers would answer back with a 13-2 run, taking control the rest of the way. UCSB was held without a field goal until a Danae Miller triple with 13 seconds to go.

Junior center Natalia Bruening put up a game-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Sahar ended her day with 13 points and four boards, knocking down 3-of-8 from three-point range. Danae Miller tallied nine points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in another all-around performance.

The Gauchos will return home for their next game, a midweek matchup against Cal Poly at 7 p.m. With just three games remaining, both teams are currently tied for the Big West's No. 8 seed with identical 3-10 marks in conference.