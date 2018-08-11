Sunday, August 12 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB Women Have Too Much Firepower for Westmont, 5-1

Shaelan Murison, UCSB soccer Click to view larger
Shaelan Murison of UCSB prepares to fire a left-footed shot on goal against Westmont. Murison scored two first-half goals in the Gauchos’ 5-1 win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By UCSB Sports Information | August 11, 2018 | 10:57 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara enjoy one of its most explosive showings in recent years, erupting for four goals in the first half and rolling to a 5-1 win over Westmont in a women's soccer exhibition on Saturday night at Harder Stadium.

A one-sided affair for much of the night, the Gauchos poured it on in the early-going with four goals before the halftime whistle, led by junior Shaelan Murison's first half brace. UCSB outshot Westmont 14-3 through the first 45 minutes, eventually closing things out with a decisive 19-3 advantage.

"There were a number of things that went well," UCSB coach Paul Stumpf said. "It was really nice for us to be able to completely empty the bench, and everybody that was eligible got to play minutes, which is always a good thing. There's no practice we could possibly organize that's better than playing against outside competition. I like the players we have going forward and I like our chance of scoring goals."

Murison opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Some nifty dribbling down the right side gave junior forward Katherine Sheehy enough room to send a dangerous cross into the middle of the box, which Murison brought down off her chest. After several quick touches around a Westmont defender, the Santa Clara, Calif. native fired a right-footed riser down off the crossbar, giving UCSB a 1-0 advantage.

Again attacking down the right side several minutes later, Sheehy would send it through for sophomore Christine Maurer. Senior midfielder Madeline Gibson then concluded one of the Gauchos' best buildups of the night, beating the keeper to double the lead following a beautiful drop-off pass from Maurer.

Despite its offense being mostly silenced, all three of Westmont's shots came courtesy of Maddi Berthoud, who sliced the home side's lead in half with a first-time volley off a bouncing free kick to the far post in the 39th minute.

"Maddi brought a great energy and effort in her work rate," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli regarding Berthoud's play. "That set the tone for the rest of the group."

It didn't take long for the Gauchos to find an answer, as they essentially put the game away with two more goals within five minutes. Sheehy – who finished with a game-high two assists – converted a headed goal off the left post following a well-placed cross by sophomore Cate Post.

In the 44th, Murison took advantage of a spill by the Westmont keeper, finding space with a few dribbles before slotting a shot into an empty net to make it 4-1.

Midfielder Sydney Magnin put on the finishing touches midway through the second frame. A Westmont foul 25 yards out set the senior up for a perfectly placed free kick just inside the left post, capping the 5-1 win.

Despite the loss, Cappuccilli was pleased how her team played in the second half​

"Our response in the second half was definitely better and our mentality to compete was an improvement from the first half," she said. "There was definitely some positives over the first 45."

Westmont kicks off its season in Arizona on Thursday, playing Benedictine in Mesa.

UCSB will open the 2018 regular season on Friday, Aug. 17 against Sacramento State at the UNLV Tournament. The Gauchos' home season-opener will be against Boise State on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

—Story includes information from Westmont Sports Information.

