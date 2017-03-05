UCSB Women Hold Off Cal Poly, Earn 4th Seed for Big West Tournament

College Basketball

Onome Jemerigbe knocked down a clutch three-pointer to start a 13-3 UCSB run in the fourth quarter and propel the Gauchos to a 77-63 win over Cal Poly in the Big West women's basketball regular season finale on Saturday at the Thunderdome.

With the win, UCSB receives the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the Big West Tournament.

Cal Poly cut a 20-point Gaucho lead to six with 6:08 to go in the fourth quarter when Jemerigbe made her big shot.

"I think we were all pretty aware that it was getting close," Jemerigbe said. "I just told myself, 'Make it,' and it went in."

In her final game at the Thunderdome, the senior went out in style, pacing all Gauchos with 16 points, the most she's had since scoring 17 in UCSB's conference-opener at Cal Poly (Jan. 5). She also added two steals, two assists and three rebounds on 3-6 shooting overall and 2-3 on threes.

"I just wanted everybody to have fun and I wanted the energy to be there, and for the most part I think we had it," Jemerigbe said. "It's all-or-nothing now. The momentum that we have from this game will hopefully carry over to the next, and we'll just roll with that."

UCSB connected on .472 (25-53 FG) of its shots, compared to .385 (25-65 FG) for Cal Poly, and set new season-highs in both free throw makes and attempts (19-26 FT). It was the second straight game that UCSB put up season-high numbers at the line, as Jemerigbe led the way with a perfect 8-8 mark.

"We needed some momentum before heading down to Long Beach for the tournament, so winning two games was big for us," head coach Bonnie Henrickson said.

Guards Drea Toler and Sarah Porter added 15 and 13 points, respectively. Porter finished 3-5 from deep, with all three of her treys coming in the first half. It was the sixth time this season that she tallied three triples before halftime. Toler meanwhile went 6-10 from the field and recorded game-highs in both assists (7) and steals (3).

On the Cal Poly side, twin sisters Lynn and Dynn Leaupepe – who torched UCSB for 55 total points in the first meeting, put up 24 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Mustangs.

Forward Melissa Maragnes, who missed much of her senior season while recovering from an ACL injury, came on in the final minute to knock down a free throw and score her final point at the Thunderdome. Maragnes, Jemerigbe and forward Mi'Chael Wright were all honored after the game for Senior Night.

"That group has been here longer than me," said Henrickson, who is completing her second season at UCSB. "I always say you're going to go as far as your seniors take you, from a leadership and energy standpoint. If you look at the beginning of the year and the growth we've had, it's been fun to watch them mature and grow."

UCSB will now turn its attention to Wednesday, when it will face the second-lowest remaining seed in the Big West Tournament second round at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. Potential opponents include UC Riverside, Cal Poly and Hawai'i.