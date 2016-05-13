UCSB Women Make History, Win First Match in NCAA Tennis Tournament

Tennis

BERKELEY — UC Santa Barbara's Amanda Atanasson fought off Kansas' Maria Jose Cardona in a dramatic third-set tiebreaker, lifting the Gauchos to a historic 4-3 victory in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tennis Tournament on Friday at Cal.

It's the first NCAA Tournament win for the Gauchos in program history. They were 0-2 in their previous tournament appearances in 1994 and 1996.

The 74th-ranked Gauchos will next face No. 1 Cal on Saturday.

Friday's deciding match was a thriller. Atanasson rallied from 5-2 deficit in the first set, tying the score at 5-5 and ultimately winning the set in a dominant tiebreaker, 7-1.

Roles reversed in the second set as Cardona wiped away a 4-2 deficit and force a tiebreaker. Cardona dominated 8-0 to force a third set.

Cardona got two quick games to start the third set, but Atanasson regrouped and tied the score at 3-3. Cardona stayed strong and composed as she was able to take back the lead at 5-4. But Atanasson never stopped. The sophomore fought back for a 6-6 tiebreak.

Cardona came out firing in the tiebreaker and took a 5-2 lead, needing just two more points to send Kansas to the second round. Atanasson clawed her way back and tied it at 5-5. The score teeter-tottered for six more points until it was tied at 8-8. Atanasson gave one final push and won the next two points for the 10-8 victory.

Due to an injured player, Kansas was forced to default a doubles match and a singles match as the team only consisted of six players. The Gauchos began the morning up 1-0 before the match had even started.

Stephanie Yamada and Melissa Baker clinched the doubles point for the Gauchos with a 6-3 win over Kansas' Anastasiya Rychagova and Smith Hinton. The clinch gave UCSB the 2-0 lead heading into singles.

Janet Koch was able to put the Jayhawks on the board early on in singles. She defeated Stefani Stojic 6-2, 6-3 on court three to bring the score to 2-1.

Palina Dubavets put the Gauchos within striking distance their first NCAA win with her 6-2, 6-4 victory over Smith Hinton on court two.

Despite being down, the Jayhawks kept the pressure on the Gauchos as they were able to get two big wins to tie the score at three.

After handily winning the first set 6-2, No. 77 Anastasiya Rychagova watched a 4-1 second set lead over UCSB's Lou Adler disappear as Adler stormed back to tie it at 4-4. However, the Gaucho sophomore was unable to complete her comeback and fell to Rychagova 6-2, 7-5, bringing the match score to 3-2 in favor of UCSB.

At the time of Adler's loss, Gilbertson was in a battle on court four. She had fought her way to a 7-6 (1) first set win over Nina Khmelnitchkaia, but fell 6-3 in the following set. Gilbertson led by a score of 4-2 in the third when Khmelnitchkaia climbed back into it, tying the set at four each. The momentum that Khmelnitchkaia gained was too much for Gilbertson to fight through and Khmelnitchkaia ultimately won the match 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4.

That left it up to Atanasson, and she delivered for the Gauchos.

Cal won its first-round match, 4-0, over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.