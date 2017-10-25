UCSB Women Picked to Finish Third in Big West

College Basketball

Led by returning all-conference post player Drew Edelman and three other returning starters, the UCSB women's basketball team was selected to finish third in the Big West in a media and coaches poll.

​Last season's regular season champion and 25-game winner UC Davis was voted to the top spot in both polls, receiving six of eight first-place votes and 16 of 19 first-place votes in the Media Poll. Next on the list was Cal State Northridge, receiving two first place votes in each poll. Cal Poly got one first-place vote.

UCSB is coming off a season in which it reach the final of the Big West Tournament, falling to Long Beach State by one.

"We're returning all but one starter from last year's group," third-year coach Bonnie Henrickson said at Tuesday's UCSB Media Day. "I thought we had a great run and didn't think we had a great year. I thought we had a great run at the end and figured out how to find succeed down the stretch. The most improtant thing for us right now is to build on that and incorporate all this youth and enthusiam."

The Gauchos will using three talented freshman guards, Sarah Bates of Clovis West, CeCe Quintino of Libery High in Henderson, Nev. and Danae Miller of Long Beach Poly.

The veterans are led by Edelman, who averaged a team-best 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in her first season with the Gauchos after transferring from USC, is coming off a terrific off season. She led the U.S. women's basketball team to a gold medal this summer at the 2017 Maccabi Games in Israel, where she earned Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player honors after averaging 24.6 points per game.

The media and coaches voted Edelman to the Preseason All-Conference Team.

"We're optimistic, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic," Henrickson said. "I'm a firm believer in you go as far as your seniors take you. We're excited about the senior group we have in Chaya Durr, Mikala Roper and Drew Edelman. The leadership they brought and the experience they have, their wisdom, experience and voice, especially when we have six new players in the program. They've done a really nice job of mentoring and communicating with (the freshmen) and helping them undestand what it takes to be successful and being a Gaucho."

Last season, the Gauchos went 16-16 overall, including a 9-7 mark in the Big West to finish tied for fourth. UCSB rode an end of the year hot-streak all the way to the Big West Tournament Final, upsetting top-seeded UC Davis in the semifinals before falling just one-point shy against Long Beach State in the title game.

UCSB begins the season with an exhibition against Cal State East Bay next Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Thunderdome.

Coaches Poll Results (1st-place votes)

1. UC Davis (6) 77

2. CSUN (2) 69

3. UC Santa Barbara 63

4. Hawai'i 49

5. UC Riverside 46

6. Cal Poly (1) 44

7. Long Beach State 25

8. UC Irvine 24

9. Cal State Fullerton 9

