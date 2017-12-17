UCSB Women Play Better 2nd Half in Loss at No. 17 Oregon State

College Basketball

PORTLAND, Ore. – Playing for the first time in nearly two weeks, the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team went up against its second straight Top-25 ranked Pac-12 opponent in No. 17 Oregon State on Saturday night and fell 74-49 to the Beavers at the Moda Center.

With the loss, the Gauchos, who last played on Dec. 3 against then No. 7 ranked UCLA, have dropped their eighth straight game and now stand 1-8 on the year. Oregon State, meanwhile, improves to 8-2.

"I really thought we battled," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson. "I thought we fought harder on the glass, we competed here and moved the ball more. Our response here to that was much better than it was at UCLA."

Practicing away from campus the past week due to the Thomas Fire, UCSB got off to a slow start on Saturday, shooting just 33.3 percent (22-for-66) from the field, its second-lowest shooting percentage this season.



The Gauchos went a lowly 3-for-20 (15 percent) in the first quarter as the Beavers built an early 14-7 lead after the first 10 minutes of the game. The second quarter featured an even larger disparity as Oregon State opened the period on an 18-5 spurt and outscored UCSB 27-11, behind 5-for-6 shooting from three, to take a 41-18 lead into the half.

In the second half, however, the Gauchos found their footing and went toe-to-toe with the Beavers, being outscored by just two points, 33-31 over the final 20.

"There were moments in the game where we showed some toughness," said Henrickson. "We have to look at the stretches where we did some good things. Where we had some ball movement, drove the ball, got rid of it, got some paint touches. There's not a lot of room for error against a team like this."

Despite a poor shooting night, UCSB was strong on the offensive glass throughout, pulling down more offensive boards than defensive with a season-best 17.

Tal Sahar had a breakout game as a Gaucho, leading the way with a season-high 11 points and seven rebounds while Drew Edelman also reached double-figures with 10 points. Nina Radford added seven points all in the second half.

Aleah Goodman finished with 17 points to pace Oregon State while Kat Tudor, Marie Gulich and Taya Corosdale pitched in 14, 10 and 10, respectively.

UCSB turns right around to play Loyola Marymount on Monday at Gersten Pavilion at 7:00 p.m. in a game that was rescheduled from Dec. 7 at UCSB due to poor air quality in the area. The game will be free to attend with donations being accepted for those affected by the Thomas Fire.