Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

UCSB Women Realize Dream, Win Big West Tournament Title

By | May 1, 2016 | 9:34 p.m.

The UCSB women's water polo team made history on Sunday by clinching its first ever Big West Championship with an 11-5 win over No. 8 Hawai'i at Campus Pool.

"It feels like a dream," UCSB head coach Serela Kay said. "It's an exciting moment for us as a team to accomplish something that have been working towards since the beginning of the season. It's a surreal feeling."

The UCSB women’s water polo team won its first Big West Tournament title and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The UCSB women’s water polo team won its first Big West Tournament title and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Finishing with her third hat trick of the tournament, Samantha Murphy was named the tournament MVP.

"This whole weekend was an entire team effort," Murphy said. "We were really excited to make a footprint in the program and it's an awesome feeling to know that we did that."

A trio of seniors led the Gauchos' potent attack, as Murphy and Lauren Martin each scored a hat trick while Bryn Hudson registered a brace. Combining for the remaining three goals were juniors Taylor Shore with two scores and Miranda Schrader adding one in the team's five-goal fourth quarter.

While UCSB's offense was cruising since the opening possession, the team's defense was equally impressive through the first three quarter when they limited the Rainbow Wahine to just two goals. Mackenzie Brokaw finished with seven saves to anchor the defensive effort, while the Gauchos in the field forced many tough shots from Hawai'i.

UCSB set the tone of the game right from the start when Hudson lobbed in the team's first goals just 28 seconds into the game. With Murphy predictably winning the game-opening sprint, a series of passes eventually found Hudson at the right wing where she launched her shot that glided to the far right corner of the goal.

Hawai'i did get a response with Irene Gonzalez's score two and a half minutes later, but the Gauchos quickly got the goal back on a fast break. On the play, Sophie Trabucco stole the outlet pass at mid-pool and with a deep pass found a sprinting Martin for the skip shot finish.

The crowd erupted after that goal, and the Gauchos used their newfound momentum to score again just 32 seconds later. After a steal from Camila Schafer, Brokaw found a sprinting Shore on a deep outlet pass. Though the Gauchos had the advantage, Shore finished the play herself by beating her defender and scorching the ball past the goalie from point blank range.

Carrying a 3-1 lead into the second quarter, UCSB refused to let up and added two more goals thanks to Martin before the halftime break.

The redshirt senior dominated the inside during the period, as she first out-muscled two defenders for a turnaround look to give UCSB a 4-1 edge at the 6:31 mark. She later used her signature backhand shot to cap off her first half hat trick and increase UCSB's lead to four goals.

While Martin shouldered the offensive load in the first half, her fellow senior Murphy took the reins in the second half and scored three goals of her own, including two in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

As conference champs, the Gauchos will receive the Big West's automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, which will be hosted at UCLA starting on Friday, May 13.

UCSB will learn who they will face to open the NCAA Tournament during Monday's selection show, which will be broadcast on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. Santa Barbara time.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 