Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:21 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Regain Shooting Touch in Win Over Hawaii

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | February 3, 2018 | 7:19 p.m.

 Drew Edelman scored a career-high 27 points and the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team bounced back from a poor shooting night on Wednesday with a 71-61 victory over Hawai'i on Saturday afternoon at the Thunderdome.

The win puts UCSB (8-13, 5-4 Big West) a game over .500 in conference play while Hawai'i drops to 9-14 overall and 2-8 in the Big West.

After shooting just 20.3 percent earlier in the week against CSUN, the second-lowest percentage in program history, the Gauchos flipped the script and came out red hot against the Rainbow Wahine. 

UCSB looked down low to Edelman early and often, and the senior forward took advantage of single coverage in the paint. After scoring the first four points of the game, Edelman scored eight more during a 12-0 run to help the Gauchos take a 27-16 lead midway into the second quarter.

UCSB shot 58.3 percent (14-for-24) from the field in the first half and took a 34-24 lead into the break behind 19 early points from Edelman.

The Gauchos continued their torrid pace to start the second half of play, using a 15-5 spurt, highlighted by three-pointers from Akilah Jennings, Sarah Bates and Sarah Porter, to stretch the lead even further to 49-29.

Later in the quarter, Jennings dialed in another triple from distance and Edelman knocked down a pair of free-throws on the following possession to give UCSB its largest lead of the game, up 56-33 with 1:49 left in the third.   

Hawai'i would not go quietly into the night and mounted a 24-7 run to make it a 63-57 game with 1:23 remaining in the fourth, but UCSB made all eight of its free-throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Along with her career and game-high 27 points, Edelman pulled down 12 rebounds for the double-double while Bates also reached double-figures with 13 points to go with a career-high six assists. Drea Toler was also active in the passing game, registering a season-best six assists along with a season-high four steals.

The Rainbow Wahine were led by Sarah Toeaina, who finished with 25 points, while Tia Kanoa tallied 14 points and nine assists.

The Gauchos head back out on the road for their next game, Thursday, Feb. 8 at UC Riverside at 7:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 