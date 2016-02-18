Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Women Roar Back to Knock Off Northridge, 70-58

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | February 18, 2016 | 8:56 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara overcame a sluggish start with a fiery second quarter, leading to their 70-58 win over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night in the Thunderdome. With the victory, the Gauchos pulled off the regular season sweep of the Matadors.

Makala Roper took her usual role as the Gauchos' top scorer with 15, going 3-for-5 from three-point range. With Onome Jemerigbe facing foul trouble, Roper played more minutes at point guard and ended up with a career-high eight assists after her 37 minutes of play. Coco Miller also reached double figures with 13 points to go along with her team-high three steals.

Jasmine Ware came off the bench to score 10 points for the Gauchos (10-16, 7-5) and also dealt out four assists. Je Zhé Newton paced UCSB in the rebound category with six, while also scoring nine points.

CSUN (6-19, 4-7) was carried by Channon Fluker's 31-point, 19-rebound game, but the Gauchos were able to withstand the center's standout game thanks to their comeback effort in the second quarter.

After being outscored 20-6 in the opening 10 minutes, UCSB came back from the break with seven unanswered points, which triggered a 24-6 run by halftime. Ware opened the quarter with a layup and was soon followed with Miller's first three-ball of the night.

The Matadors finally reached the scoreboard with a three-pointer from Serafina Maulupe at the 6:44 mark, but Miller stepped up on the ensuing possession and knocked down a response three of her own to move the Gauchos back within seven points.

The Gauchos continued to pull the momentum their way after that shot in scoring 10 unanswered points. Dioseline Lopez helped close out the run with first hitting a triple from the right wing and later setting up Ware for the lead changing layup at the 2:23 mark.

Perhaps the signature moment of UCSB's comeback run came on the final play of the half. Following a missed CSUN jumper, Jasmine Ware took the rebound with six seconds left, weaved her way through the half court and found Makala Roper who nailed the buzzer-beating three-pointer. The shot raised the crowd's energy to its peak and gave UCSB a 30-26 halftime lead.

In the second quarter alone, the team went 9-for-18 from the field, including 4-for-7 from downtown. The team also scored 14 points off 10 CSUN turnovers.

While the offense got the fans excited, it was the defense that kept the Gauchos ahead. In opening the third quarter, UCSB did not allow a CSUN field goal until the 4:48 point. The Matadors missed nine field goal attempts and turned the ball over four times by then and picked up just six points, all from the free throw line. By the end of the quarter, the Gauchos led the game 48-38.

The three-ball helped spark the UCSB comeback, but in the fourth quarter the Gauchos would net 22 points primarily off steal-and-scores and attacking the basket. Of the team's nine field goals, seven were layups.

UCSB will be back in the Thunderdome on Saturday at 2 p.m. to host Long Beach State. It will also be Senior Day for the Gauchos, as the team will honor Dioseline Lopez, Kendra Morrison, and Jasmine Ware in a postgame ceremony.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 