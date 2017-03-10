UCSB Women Shut Down UC Davis, Advance to Big West Final

College Basketball

ANAHEIM —Onome Jemerigbe and the UCSB women's basketball team is one game away from realizing their goal.

The senior and redshirt junior Drea Toler wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball all afternoon as UCSB knocked off the Big West regular season champion UC Davis Aggies, 73-59, Friday to reach the championship game of the Big West Tournament at Honda Center.

UCSB will play Long Beach State for a spot in the NCAA Tournament at 4 p.m. The game is on Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

The Gauchos, playing in their Big West Tournament-record 17th championship game, are in the final for the first time since 2012.

"At the beginning of the season coach Bonnie asked us what were our goals. We want to win it all. Everybody's in it to win it all," said Jemerigbe.

Toler lead all scorers with 23 points, while dishing out a game-high seven assists, with Jemerigbe scoring a career-high 21 and adding five helpers, five rebounds, and a contest-best four steals. Drew Edelman was the third Gaucho player in double digits, scoring 12, while Sarah Porter led the team with eight rebounds and three steals in playing the full 40 minutes.

The Gauchos (16-15) shot 50% from the field against the top-ranked Aggie (23-7) defense, turning in a perfect third quarter when they knocked down all 10 of their shots. On defense, they held the conference's best shooting offense below their season average of a 43.1 field goal percentage in three of the quarters.

"It was a product of: 'This is what they did the first game, this is what they did the second game, because we cleaned that up'," head coach Bonnie Henrickson said. "Then we felt like defensively we put a whole half together, and that was much better for us."

Davis leading scorer Morgan Bertsch managed just nine field goal attempts, scoring 12 points and fouling out with 3:34 remaining. Rachel Nagel shouldered the load with 18 points.

"Our ball pressure was better," said Henrickson. "That takes a collective. I said Bertch has got to feel like five people are guarding her by crowding her, and that is out of massive respect out of how good that kid is."

The Gauchos forced 15 turnovers by Davis, converting them to 20 points.

"We got up in to people, we defended, we forced 15 turnovers and honestly it felt like 20, so we were flying all over the place," associate head coach Evan Unrau said.

UCSB looked set to take the lead to halftime when Toler knocked down a left corner triple with nine seconds remaining, but Nagel was able to race to mid-court and bank in a half-court heave in from the near sideline for a 31-30 halftime advantage for UC Davis.

In the third quarter, UCSB turned a three-point deficit in to a seve- point lead, scoring 14 points while allowing just four made free throws over a 5:22 stretch. From there, the Gauchos never looked back, as the lead wouldn't dip below five points the remainder of the way.

After the game the players celebrated in the locker room and with families and fans in the stands.

"It was joy, it was so happy, but we have to remember that we have another game. It's not over yet," Toler said.