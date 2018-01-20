Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Snap 2-Game Skid With Rare Win at Long Beach St.

By UCSB Sports Information | January 20, 2018 | 8:43 p.m.

Sarah Bates and Drew Edelman combined for 45 points to lead the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team to a 90-74 road win over Long Beach State on Saturday evening at the Walter Pyramid. The win marks the first Gauchos' victory at Long Beach State since the 2010-11 season and first in head coach Bonnie Henrickson's tenure.

UCSB (7-11, 4-2 Big West) snaps a brief two-game skid with the victory and has now won six of its last eight games. The 49ers (2-17, 0-4), meanwhile, have gone into a tail spin losing 10 in-a-row, including both games to the Gauchos this season.

UCSB utilized the three-ball early and often, going 13-for-31 (41.9 percent) from downtown, just one off its season-high and two away from a program record.

Bates set a career-high with six three-pointers, including a trio in the opening minutes to help the Gauchos get out to an 18-6 lead.

After a 25-15 first quarter, UCSB and the 49ers battled to an 18-18 second quarter and the Gauchos took a 43-33 lead into the break.

In the second half, UCSB shot a blistering 64 percent (18-for-28) from the field, and took its largest lead of the game, 65-43, with 2:01 remaining in the third.

Edelman did the bulk of her damage in the fourth with nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field, and went 10-for-13 for the game to finish with a team-high 23 points. Bates continued her strong play as of late with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting while Sarah Porter played a well-rounded game with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Makala Roper also finished in double-figures with 13 points off the bench.

The 49ers were led by Naomi Hunt, who finished with a game-high 28 points.

The Gauchos are back in action next Saturday, Jan. 27 in another showdown with first-place UC Davis.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 