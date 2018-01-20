UCSB Women Snap 2-Game Skid With Rare Win at Long Beach St.

College Basketball

Sarah Bates and Drew Edelman combined for 45 points to lead the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team to a 90-74 road win over Long Beach State on Saturday evening at the Walter Pyramid. The win marks the first Gauchos' victory at Long Beach State since the 2010-11 season and first in head coach Bonnie Henrickson's tenure.

UCSB (7-11, 4-2 Big West) snaps a brief two-game skid with the victory and has now won six of its last eight games. The 49ers (2-17, 0-4), meanwhile, have gone into a tail spin losing 10 in-a-row, including both games to the Gauchos this season.

UCSB utilized the three-ball early and often, going 13-for-31 (41.9 percent) from downtown, just one off its season-high and two away from a program record.

Bates set a career-high with six three-pointers, including a trio in the opening minutes to help the Gauchos get out to an 18-6 lead.

After a 25-15 first quarter, UCSB and the 49ers battled to an 18-18 second quarter and the Gauchos took a 43-33 lead into the break.

In the second half, UCSB shot a blistering 64 percent (18-for-28) from the field, and took its largest lead of the game, 65-43, with 2:01 remaining in the third.

Edelman did the bulk of her damage in the fourth with nine points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field, and went 10-for-13 for the game to finish with a team-high 23 points. Bates continued her strong play as of late with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting while Sarah Porter played a well-rounded game with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Makala Roper also finished in double-figures with 13 points off the bench.

The 49ers were led by Naomi Hunt, who finished with a game-high 28 points.

The Gauchos are back in action next Saturday, Jan. 27 in another showdown with first-place UC Davis.