UCSB Women Split Two Games at Triton Invitational

Water Polo

SAN DIEGO — No. 9 UCSB split its games on day one of the Triton Invitational women's water polo tournament, defeating No. 22 Cal State Northridge 11-6 before falling to No. 6 Michigan 7-2 later in the day.

Senior Taylor Shore tied a Gaucho season-high with four goals against the Matadors, while freshman Sarah Snyder added a hat trick of her own in the win.

Northridge cut UCSB's lead to 7-5 with a goal with 5:53 left in the game. However, the Gauchos answered with a 4-0 run, including two more goals from Shore and one each from Snyder and freshman Samantha Rosenberg to make it 11-5.

Freshman goalkeeper Kenzi Snyder finished with five saves and two steals.

The Gauchos fell behind 5-0 against Michigan.

UCSB did manage to hold Michigan to just a single goal over the final three quarters, but a scoreless third for the Gauchos made it 6-1 in favor of the Wolverines heading into the fourth. Trabucco added a goal with 4:25 remaining, making it 6-2 before Michigan went on to win by a final score of 7-2.

Shore and Sophie Trabucco finished with three steals apiece to lead the way.

The Gauchos (6-4) will face No. 17 San Diego State before closing out the weekend against either No. 9 San Diego or No. 18 UC Davis.