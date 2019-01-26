Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 26 , 2019, 10:31 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Struggle With Shooting in Loss to Hawai’i

By UCSB Sports Information | January 26, 2019 | 6:15 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team suffered its second home loss in three days on Saturday afternoon at the Thunderdome, struggling to find its shot while falling to Hawaii 47-35.

The loss puts UCSB at 4-14 overall and 1-4 in the Big West, while Hawaii improves to 7-11 overall and 3-2 in conference.

Defense wasn't the problem for the Gauchos, who for the first time this season held a team under 50 points. Santa Barbara shot just 23.5 percent as a team, scoring eight points or fewer in three different quarters. Hawaii wasn't too much better, shooting just 34.8 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from the foul line.

Junior center Natalia Bruening finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, notching her team-leading fourth double-double of the season. Guards Danae Miller and Bri Anugwom tallied six points and seven boards each.

A slow start would see UCSB trail 7-0 off the opening tip. The Gauchos made just 1-of-7 from the field in the opening period, but did manage to stay in striking distance by getting to the free throw line, where they knocked down 11-of-14 in the first half.

The Rainbow Wahine would take their largest lead of the opening half early in the second quarter, when a three-pointer by guard Courtney Middap made it 17-7 in favor of the visitors. From there, UCSB's defense would shine, as the Gauchos held Hawaii to just two points on 1-of-11 shooting over the final nine and a half minutes of the second. UCSB ended the half on a 14-2 run, taking a 21-19 lead into the break.

UCSB's offense would hit a wall in the second half, being outscored 28-14 over the final 20 minutes. After making 11 free throws in the first half, they went just 0-for-1 from the line the rest of the way.

A Bruening jumper would bring UCSB within four at 35-31 midway through the fourth, but the next five and a half minutes would see the Rainbow Wahine close things on a 12-4 run.

The outside shooting struggles continued for UCSB, which failed to make a three on 16 attempts.

The Gauchos now head back on the road next weekend for trips to UC Irvine on Thursday and UC Riverside on Saturday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 