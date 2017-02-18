UCSB Women Struggled Under Long Beach State’s Pressure

College Basketball

LONG BEACH — Grinding through their third of a four-game road trip, UCSB couldn't come up with an answer against a relentless Long Beach State pressing defense.

Long Beach State forced a season-high 26 Gaucho turnovers, converting them to 35 points in powering a 59-45 defeat of UCSB Saturday evening at the Walter Pyramid.

"Give them credit, they came out and attacked us, and we just made really bad decisions," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson.

"Often times a press doesn't have to turn you over to be successful, obviously it was. On top of turning it over we had shot turnovers, horrendous possessions offensively."

The Gauchos (12-14, 7-6) put up just 15 points through the first 20 minutes as the hosts forced nine turnovers. Raven Benton came off the bench for the 49ers to lead all scorers with a season-high 23 points in 26 minutes, while six different Long Beach State (18-9, 9-3) players had steals.

UCSB has lost their last six games against the 49ers at the Walter Pyramid. The Gauchos remain a game ahead of Cal Poly, who lost at home in overtime to UC Irvine, for fifth place in the Big West, but could fall to a game and a half behind CSUN for the final first-round bye in the Big West Tournament pending result of the Matadors trip to Hawaii late Saturday night.

"We've got to find some comfort in chaos, and we had no comfort in chaos. That's what was there when they stretch the defense and pick you up; we got mentally tired, mentally undisciplined, and made some bad decisions," Henrickson said.

Drew Edelman led UCSB in scoring for the third consecutive game, putting home 16 points on seven of nine shooting while also snatching a game-high eight rebounds. Drea Toler had 10 points, with four steals and four assists, and Onome Jemerigbe had eight points with three steals.

UCSB has Thursday off, with extra time to prepare for their final regular season road game against Big West leader UC Davis next Saturday.

"The one thing we can take away from this is we didn't quit and give in and let it get to 40. I'm proud of our group about that. That's the only thing we get to walk out of here with, the only thing, because the rest of it we have to own that, but I will take that," said Henrickson.

"Everybody's frustrated, incredibly frustrated, but nobody is going to quit and give in."