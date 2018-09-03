UCSB Women Stun Cal on Maddie Gibson’s Overtime Goal

Soccer

Maddie Gibson picked off a Cal clearing pass and unleashed a one-time shot into the top left corner of the goal to give the UCSB women’s soccer team a stunning 3-2 overtime victory over the Bears on Sunday at Edwards Stadium.

It was the first win at Cal by a non-conference opponent since 2014.

The Gauchos did it by rallying from a 2-0 deficit.

Sydney Magnin got UCSB on the board in the 60th minute off a Mallory Hromatko assists and Shaelan Murison equalized in the 81st from Jessica Wright.

Gibson’s golden goal came after a long throw-in by Murison into the penalty area was cleared out by Cal. Gibson alertly stepped up and blasted the ball past the everyone and into the net.

Cal struck first in the 12th minute as forward Emma Westin's attempted cross from the right wing angled toward goal and snuck in under the crossbar.

Cal doubled its lead eight minutes later as midfielder Luca Deza played in a cross from the right edge of the penalty area which took a deflection toward Abi Kim who headed home her third goal of the season.