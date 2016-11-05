Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:53 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

UCSB Women Swimmers Defeat UC San Diego

By UCSB Sports Information | November 5, 2016 | 4:40 p.m.

Cheyenne Low and Julia Mikota led the UCSB women's swim team to a victory over visiting UC San Diego with a final score of 148-106.

Mason Tittle grabbed two victories in his individual events, and the Gaucho men went one-two in three individual events throughout the meet, narrowly coming in second to UCSD with a final score of 137-124.

UCSB "A" relay (1:44.22) and "B" relay (1:45.46) began the meet by snagging first and second place in the 200 medley relay.

Rachel Forbes (17:12.13) and Joseph Lastelic (16:01.19) dominated the 500 freestyle, both touching first for the event with a 10 second lead.

Gauchos touched one-two in both the men and women's 200 freestyle. Catherine Boles (1:52.22) and Meghan Bicomong (1:53.93) beat out the Triton women. Mason Tittle (1:40.25) and Logan Hotchkiss (1:40.35) finished first and second for the men.

The women of UCSB dominated the 100 backstroke, taking a one-two-three-four win. Cheyenne Low (55.07) touched first, Julia Mikota (57.22) in second, Elizabeth Pulido (58.44) in third, and Tara Middleton (58.49) in fourth place.

The Gaucho men and women snagged another one-two victory in the 100 breaststroke. Heaven Quintana (1:03.25) took first for the women, closely followed by Brittney Straw (1:04.12) in second. Jonathan Panchak (56.22) earned first place for the men, Andy Castilleja (56.26) touching second.

Madelyn Johnson (2:03.79) won the 200 butterfly, her first event win of the day.

Julia Mikota won two individual events, the 50 freestyle (24.06) and 100 freestyle (51.85). Touching behind Mikota in the 100 freestyle was Catherine Boles (52.41) and Leanne Sun (52.68), giving the Gaucho women a one-two-three win.

Mason Tittle and Cheyenne Low grabbed their second individual event wins of the day, Tittle in the 100 freestyle (45.00), and Low in the 200 backstroke (1:59.51). Melissa Mullis (2:05.68) also took second in the 200 backstroke.

Brittney Straw (2:17.82) and Heaven Quintana (2:17.88) took first and second in the 200 breaststroke.

In his first event win of the day, Logan Hotchkiss (4:35.29) touched first in the 500 freestyle, closely followed by teammate Joseph Lastelic (4:38.09) in second.

The Gaucho men's "A" relay ended the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Gaucho women will be back again for their next home meet at Campus Pool on Jan. 14 to face off against the UC Davis Aggies.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 