UCSB Women Swimmers Defeat UC San Diego

Swimming

Cheyenne Low and Julia Mikota led the UCSB women's swim team to a victory over visiting UC San Diego with a final score of 148-106.

Mason Tittle grabbed two victories in his individual events, and the Gaucho men went one-two in three individual events throughout the meet, narrowly coming in second to UCSD with a final score of 137-124.

UCSB "A" relay (1:44.22) and "B" relay (1:45.46) began the meet by snagging first and second place in the 200 medley relay.

Rachel Forbes (17:12.13) and Joseph Lastelic (16:01.19) dominated the 500 freestyle, both touching first for the event with a 10 second lead.

Gauchos touched one-two in both the men and women's 200 freestyle. Catherine Boles (1:52.22) and Meghan Bicomong (1:53.93) beat out the Triton women. Mason Tittle (1:40.25) and Logan Hotchkiss (1:40.35) finished first and second for the men.

The women of UCSB dominated the 100 backstroke, taking a one-two-three-four win. Cheyenne Low (55.07) touched first, Julia Mikota (57.22) in second, Elizabeth Pulido (58.44) in third, and Tara Middleton (58.49) in fourth place.

The Gaucho men and women snagged another one-two victory in the 100 breaststroke. Heaven Quintana (1:03.25) took first for the women, closely followed by Brittney Straw (1:04.12) in second. Jonathan Panchak (56.22) earned first place for the men, Andy Castilleja (56.26) touching second.

Madelyn Johnson (2:03.79) won the 200 butterfly, her first event win of the day.

Julia Mikota won two individual events, the 50 freestyle (24.06) and 100 freestyle (51.85). Touching behind Mikota in the 100 freestyle was Catherine Boles (52.41) and Leanne Sun (52.68), giving the Gaucho women a one-two-three win.

Mason Tittle and Cheyenne Low grabbed their second individual event wins of the day, Tittle in the 100 freestyle (45.00), and Low in the 200 backstroke (1:59.51). Melissa Mullis (2:05.68) also took second in the 200 backstroke.

Brittney Straw (2:17.82) and Heaven Quintana (2:17.88) took first and second in the 200 breaststroke.

In his first event win of the day, Logan Hotchkiss (4:35.29) touched first in the 500 freestyle, closely followed by teammate Joseph Lastelic (4:38.09) in second.

The Gaucho men's "A" relay ended the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Gaucho women will be back again for their next home meet at Campus Pool on Jan. 14 to face off against the UC Davis Aggies.