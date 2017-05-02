Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:26 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Women to Face UCLA in NCAA Tennis Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | May 2, 2017 | 5:12 p.m.

Big West Tournament-champion UC Santa Barbara will play No.23 UCLA in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Tennis Tournament on Friday May 12 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center in Malibu. 

"It's exciting to play so close to home against UCLA, a team we know so well because they're in our region," said the head coach Simon Thibodeau. "It's nice to play them at a neutral site and we're not traveling far so we'll have a lot of energy." 

UCSB, which defeated Hawaii 4-1 in the Big West championship match on Sunday, will be advancing to the NCAA tournament for the second time in a row and the fourth in the program's history. 

The Gauchos defeated Kansas in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament before falling to Cal in the second round. 

"We have to be really tough because they're a good team," Thibodeau said of UCLA. "We'll see what happens."

UCSB enters the postseason with a 17-9 record and 10 consecutive wins while UCLA is 13-8 overall after falling to Oregon in PAC-12 Championships.

"It was very expected that we're going somewhere in Southern California," said Palina Dubavets. "We're going to play UCLA in the first round and we met earlier in the season. They're a tough team but we had some chances here and there so we're looking forward to it."

The winner of the match between UCSB and UCLA will play the winner of the Long Island University-Brooklyn and Pepperdine match on Saturday May 13. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 