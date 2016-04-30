Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:52 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Women Win First Conference Tennis Title in 20 Years

The UCSB men’s and women’s tennis teams captured Big West titles on Saturday at Indian Wells. It’s the first time since 2010 that the same school won both titles.
By Big West Conference | April 30, 2016 | 10:06 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara won the program's first conference tournament title in 20 years, defeating Hawai‘i 4-0 in the finals of the Big West Women's Tennis Championship at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Saturday.

It was UCSB's seventh tournament title overall, but the first since 1996, the final year of a six-year stretch of championships.  The Gauchos are making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament as the recipient of the conference's automatic bid.

The women joined the Gaucho men's team as conference champions, marking the first time since 2010 that the same school as won both titles. The men's team defeated Cal Poly for their second straight title.



The second-seeded Gauchos improved to 18-7 on the year, while Hawaii's season finished at 13-10.

The doubles point was closely contested as UCSB's nationally ranked tandem of Stefani Stojic and Palina Dubavets earned a 6-4 victory at No. 1 over Paulina Petriskova and Klara Pribylova.  The Rainbow Wahine countered with a win at No. 2, thanks to Roxanne Resma and Cindy Nguyen getting past Melissa Baker and Stephanie Yamada, 6-3.  That put the doubles point in the hands of the No. 3 court, where Amanda Atanasson and Lou Adler gutted out a 6-4 victory over Sarah Gealer and Marina Hruba.

UCSB reeled off three straight victories at the bottom of its singles lineup.  Natalie Da Silveira rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over No. 6 over Petriskova.  No. 5 player Atanasson eked past Pribylova, 6-4, 6-4 to put the Gauchos up 3-0.

With the remaining matches still close, junior Jaimee Gilbertson doused any hopes of a UH comeback as she notched a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Resma to spark a celebration that had been two decades in waiting.

"Coming out on top for the first time in twenty years is just an amazing feeling, but we aren't finished yet," Gilbertson said after her title clinching match. "We're going to work really hard over the next couple of weeks and give ourselves the best chance in the NCAA Championships."

(2) UC SANTA BARBARA 4, (4) HAWAI‘I 0

Doubles

1. Stojic/Dubavets (UCSB) def. Petriskova/Pribylova (UH) 6-4
2. Resma/Nguyen (UH) vs. Baker/Yamada (UCSB) 6-3
3. Atanasson/Adler (UCSB) def. Gealer/Hruba (UH) 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 2, 3
 
Singles

1. Lou Adler (UCSB) vs. Cindy Nguyen (UH) DNF
2. Palina Dubavets (UCSB) vs. Marina Hruba (UH) DNF
3. Stefani Stojic (UCSB) vs. Sarah Gealer (UH) DNF
4. Jaimee Gilbertson (UCSB) def. Roxanne Resma (UH) 7-5, 6-4
5. Amanda Atanasson (UCSB) def. Klara Pribylova (UH) 6-4, 6-4
6. Natalie Da Silveira (UCSB) def. Paulina Petriskova (UH) 6-2, 6-0


Order of finish: 6, 5, 4

