UCSB Women Wrap Up Big West Regular Season Tennis Title

Tennis

The UCSB women's tennis team won its first regular season Big West title since 2006 and clinched the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament.

The Gauchos blanked Cal Poly to finish 7-1 in the Big West and extend its winning streak to five matches.

"We played well with quick wins at the No. 1 court in doubles and courts No. 1 and 2 in singles. We played aggressive and dominated those positions. Before we knew it, Lise (Sentenac) earned us the match point," assistant coach Maria Fernanda Alves said.

At the forefront of UCSB's dominant performance on the day was its doubles duo of Palina Dubavets and Natalie Da Silveira. Ranked No. 42 in the ITA doubles polls, Santa Barbara's senior tandem collected its sixth consecutive win over Cal Poly's Abigail Bacharach and MacKenzie Worsnop.

Claiming the doubles point on the Gauchos' end was senior Amanda Atanasson and junior Stephanie Yamada, who earned a 6-4 victory against the Mustangs' duo of Caroline Williams and Grace Olyphant.

The Gauchos transition to singles play went smoothly, beginning with a quick 6-1, 6-0 win by Da Silveira over Cal Poly's Seriana Saltzen to extend UCSB's lead to 2-0.

"We really came together this season and turned things around," Da Silveira said. "Having only six players the whole year was a big challenge, and today we showed that we were able to overcome that challenge as we now enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed."

Dubavets, followed up behind her partner with a 6-2, 6-3 win in her matchup against Worsnop.

Playing on court No. 6, Sentenac emerged with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Cal Poly's Claire Bouquet to secure a 4-0 victory for the Gauchos.

UCSB's No. 1 seed grants it a first-round bye in the Big West Tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday, April 26. UCSB will either face the tournament's No. 8 or 9 seed in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 27.