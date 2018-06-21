Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

UCSB Women’s Basketball Adds Transfer From Washington St.

By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | June 21, 2018 | 9:16 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara has bolstered its lineup ahead of the 2018-19 season with the addition of Kayla Washington, head coach Bonnie Henrickson announced on Thursday.

The 6-foot versatile San Bernardino, Calif. native joins the Gauchos as a transfer out of Washington State, where she spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career.  Under NCAA rules, she will sit out the 2018-19 season before becoming eligible to play starting in 2019-20.

During her time as a Cougar, Washington didn't miss a single contest, averaging 14.5 minutes per game and tallying 66 total appearances with 14 starts. Through the end of her sophomore campaign, Washington posted career averages of 5.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on a 43.7 percent shooting clip. She hit double-digit scoring figures on four occasions this past year, including a career-high 13 points on 6-of-8 from the field in a 74-70 win at San Francisco.

"Her work ethic in the classroom and the way she competes while battling on the floor is exciting," Henrickson said. "Her joyous personality draws people to her. I am excited to see our fans interact with her upon her arrival to campus."

Said Washington: "I am extremely proud to be able to make UCSB my new home for the next three years. I cannot wait to embark on this new journey with the team and the rest of the staff and I am truly grateful that they see so much promise in what I have to offer as a player."

