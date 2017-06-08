Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

UCSB Women's Basketball Hires Alex Delanian as Associate Head Coach

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | June 8, 2017 | 5:18 p.m.

Alex Delanian, who spent the previous four seasons on staff at the University of Hawaii, has been named Associate Head Coach for the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball program, head coach Bonnie Henrickson announced.

"We're certainly excited to welcome Alex to our Gaucho family," said Henrickson. "He brings experience within the league as well as experience recruiting on the west coast, particularly in California. He worked with post players as a primary responsibility at Hawaii, and from a staff standpoint, that is a need that we wanted to fill."

Delanian  replaces Evan Unrau, who is getting married and relocating.

Delanian was promoted to Associate Head Coach for the 2016-17 campaign after serving the previous two seasons as an assistant coach for the Rainbow Wahine. In addition to working with post players, Delanian played an integral role in preparing scouting reports and breaking down film. He also served as Director of Basketball Operations during the 2013-14 season.

"I am beyond grateful to Coach Henrickson and the UC Santa Barbara administration for the opportunity to be a Gaucho," said Delanian. "I can't wait to get started and help this program continue down a path of success, both academically and athletically, to compete for championships and make the Santa Barbara community proud."

Prior to his time at Hawaii, Delanian spent five years at the University of Southern California. He graduated from USC in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in print journalism and earned a master's degree in communication management in 2010.

