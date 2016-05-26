Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:59 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Women’s Doubles Team Pickup First Round Victory at NCAA Tournament

Palina Dubavets (left), and Stefani Stojic won their match in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Palina Dubavets (left), and Stefani Stojic won their match in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. (UCSB Sports Information)
By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information | May 26, 2016 | 11:10 p.m.

The 22nd-ranked doubles team of Palina Dubavets and Stefani Stojic became the first UC Santa Barbara tandem to win a match in the NCAA Championships in more than 20 years when they cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 first round victory over Rebeca Mitrea and Yulia Shupenia of DePaul on Thursday afternoon.

Dubavets, a sophomore, and Stojic, a junior, rolled to a 6-1 win in the first set. They were tied 2-2 with Mitrea and Shupenia in the second set before reeling off the final four points for the 6-2 victory in the second set.

"We started off strong," Stojic said. "We were very confident from the start and were able to stay aggressive throughout the whole match.”

 

The match was played in very windy conditions, but Dubavets and Stojic battled through it.

"They adjusted their returns at the end and got a solid win," commented head coach Simon Thibodeau. "We were able to win many sequences of points in a row with good execution and that gave us momentum.”

The win by Dubavets and Stojic moves them in to the Round of 16. They were the first Gaucho doubles team to compete in the NCAA Tournament since Amelia White and Kelly Spencer in the 1996 tournament and just the third overall. They are now the first duo to win a match in the tournament since White and Spencer advaned to the second round in 1995.

In the Round of 16, Dubavets and Stojic will play the No. 1 seeded team in the tournament, Hayley Carter and Whitney Kay of North Carolina on Friday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 