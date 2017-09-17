Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:27 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB Women’s Soccer Draws With LMU, 1-1

By UCSB Sports Information | September 17, 2017 | 8:05 p.m.

Amanda Ball scored her eighth goal of the season to give the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team a brief lead before Loyola Marymount tied the match in the second half and the two teams would settle for a 1-1 draw at Harder Stadium on Sunday night.  

Much of the first half was relatively quiet with limited scoring chances, despite UCSB (3-3-3) racking up 12 shots in the period while limiting LMU (4-2-3) to just one. After 43 minutes of scoreless play, the Gauchos broke through on a header from Ball from close range. After Celina Alvarez's corner kick was cleared out of the box, Amaya Zabalza fielded the ball from 20 yards out by the right sideline and crossed it into the six-yard box where Ball outleaped three LMU defenders to head into the net. The score marks the fourth consecutive match Ball has tallied a goal.

Despite the early first half lead for the Gauchos, the Lions responded with the equalizer just minutes into the second half. In the 49th minute, Skylar Robledo crossed a ball from a tough angle on the right side to Sarah Sanger, who was right in front of the goal to tap it in.

LMU kept the pressure on in the second half, outshooting the Gauchos 6-3, but neither team generated any more scoring chances leading to the third overtime match UCSB has played in this season, all of which have come in the last four games.

The Gauchos outshot the Lions 6-3 in both overtime periods combined but settled for their third draw of the season.

UCSB returns to action on the road against Pepperdine this Friday, Sept. 22 at 3:00 p.m.

