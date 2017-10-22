Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:48 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Women’s Soccer Drops 1-0 Decision at Fullerton

By UCSB Sports Information | October 22, 2017 | 6:32 p.m.

FULLERTON —  Connie Caliz scored a goal in the ninth-minute of action to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 1-0 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday evening. The loss takes the Gauchos out of Big West Tournament contention.

UCSB (6-8-4 overall, 2-4-1 in Big West) needed a victory against the Titans (10-4-3, 3-2-1) to sustain hopes of advancing the four-team Big West Conference Tournment. 

Caliz scored her second goal of the season at the 8:29 mark. Atlanta Primus took a corner kick and the ball was touched by Gaucho goalkeeper Maddie Julian, but it was still bouncing around in front of the net and Caliz took advantage, booting it into the left side of the goal.

Santa Barbara threatened, particularly in the first half, when Madeline Gibson blasted a pair of shots on goal. However, Titan goalkeeper Morgan Bertsch was up to the task, recording three saves. Freshman Christine Maurer had a late shot on goal, but it was saved by Bertsch. Julian saved two of the the three shots that she faced.

The Gauchos will complete their season on Sunday, Oct. 29 when they host Blue-Green rival Cal Poly. The match will be the final home contest for a quartet of seniors and it will kick off at 2 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

