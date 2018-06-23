UCSB Women’s Soccer Falls at No. 7 UCLA, 3-1

Soccer

LOS ANGELES — Madeline Gibson scored on a header off a pass from Marissa Savoldi for UC Santa Barbara's sole tally in a 3-1 loss at 7th-ranked UCLA in a women's soccer match on Sunday evening in Westwood.

Gibson, who paced the Gauchos in assists as a junior, notched her first goal of the season on a beautiful play that was initiated by junior Mallory Hromatko.

Hromatko crossed the ball from right-to-left, to Savoldi., who settled it and knocked a pass toward the front of the goal, where Gibson was there to knock it home. That narrowed the UCSB deficit to 3-1.

UCLA scored a pair of goals in the first half. MacKenzie Cerda got the Bruins on the board in the 11th minute, when she headed home a pass from Zoey Gorlaski.

Delanie Sheehan made it 2-0 after receiving a pass from Gabrielle Matulich and cranking a shot from the top of the box into the lower left corner.

Julia Hernandez registered her fourth goal of the campaign early in the second half to give the Bruins a 3-0 edge.

UCSB is now 2-1-0 on the season and will travel to Minneapolis to face the University of Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 1.