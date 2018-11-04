UCSB Women’s Soccer Falls to Long Beach St. in Big West Final

Soccer

The No. 2-seeded UC Santa Barbara fell to top-seeded Long Beach State 2-0 in the Big West Tournament championship game on Sunday afternoon at UC Irvine's Anteater Field

The result ended the Gauchos (13-7-1) six-match unbeaten streak and gave the 49ers (12-5-3) an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Ashley Gonzales got Long Beach on the board at the 25:15 mark, when she scored on a free kick from straight out at the top of the 18-yard box. It was the seventh goal of the season for Gonzales and it inside the left portion of the goal.

The score remained 1-0 the remainder of the first half, but Long Beach doubled the advantage almost 11 minutes into the second half when Dana Fujikuni scored off of an attempted clear by UCSB goalkeeper Hanna DeWeese. The goal was unassisted.

Long Beach heled just a 16-15 edge in shots and each team had five shots on frame. DeWeese notched three saves for the Gauchos while Imani McDonald of Long Beach stopped all five of the shots she faced.

Sydney Magnin and Shaelan Murison each had three overall shots for Santa Barbara and Murison had two of her team's shots on frame.