UCSB Women’s Soccer Loses to Pepperdine, 1-0

Soccer

Playing its first home game in nearly a month, the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team came up empty at Harder Stadium on Friday night as the visiting Pepperdine Waves shut out the Gauchos 1-0.

After wrapping up a five-game road trip, in which UCSB (7-3) went 3-2, the Gauchos dropped its first game of the season at home after surrendering its first goal to a visiting opponent. With the win, Pepperdine (5-5) has now won four in-a-row while four of its five wins this year have come via a 1-0 result.

The Waves controlled the flow of the match from the get go, dominating possession early and creating a handful of scoring chances in the first half.

In the 19th minute, Pepperdine nearly broke through on a lofted shot from outside the box on the right side, but UCSB keeper Hanna DeWeese got a piece to tap it away with a full extension reach to the top right corner.

DeWeese was exceptional in the first half, recording six of her career-high seven saves as Pepperdine peppered the goal to the tune of nine shots in each period.

UCSB looked to change the tide in the second half after tallying just one shot in the first 45 minutes. Shaelan Murison created a goal scoring opportunity in the 53rd minute with a long run down the right side of the pitch and a dish to an open Jessica Parque in the middle of the box. Parque proceeded to turn and fire to the far post, but the Waves' keeper made a full extension save of her own, diving to her right to prevent the goal.

After a scoreless 63:59, Pepperdine broke the tie with a Hailey Stenberg goal that she sent under a diving DeWeese to the right post.

The Waves had a chance to take a 2-0 lead moments later in the 66th minute, after a UCSB foul in the box led to a penalty kick, but DeWeese came up clutch once again with a diving stop.

From there, however, the Waves were able to keep the Gauchos' offense at bay and sealed the victory.

Pepperdine outshot UCSB 18-4 while both teams were even in corner kicks with five apiece. Murison led the Gauchos with two shots while Parque and Jessica Wright also recorded a shot. Joelle Anderson led all players with eight shots in the game for the Waves.

UCSB continues its home stand with a matchup this Sunday, Sept. 23 afternoon at 1:00 p.m. against No. 6 Santa Clara.