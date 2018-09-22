Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Women’s Soccer Loses to Pepperdine, 1-0

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | September 21, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

Playing its first home game in nearly a month, the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team came up empty at Harder Stadium on Friday night as the visiting Pepperdine Waves shut out the Gauchos 1-0.

After wrapping up a five-game road trip, in which UCSB (7-3) went 3-2, the Gauchos dropped its first game of the season at home after surrendering its first goal to a visiting opponent. With the win, Pepperdine (5-5) has now won four in-a-row while four of its five wins this year have come via a 1-0 result.  

The Waves controlled the flow of the match from the get go, dominating possession early and creating a handful of scoring chances in the first half.

In the 19th minute, Pepperdine nearly broke through on a lofted shot from outside the box on the right side, but UCSB keeper Hanna DeWeese got a piece to tap it away with a full extension reach to the top right corner.  

DeWeese was exceptional in the first half, recording six of her career-high seven saves as Pepperdine peppered the goal to the tune of nine shots in each period.

UCSB looked to change the tide in the second half after tallying just one shot in the first 45 minutes. Shaelan Murison created a goal scoring opportunity in the 53rd minute with a long run down the right side of the pitch and a dish to an open Jessica Parque in the middle of the box. Parque proceeded to turn and fire to the far post, but the Waves' keeper made a full extension save of her own, diving to her right to prevent the goal.

After a scoreless 63:59, Pepperdine broke the tie with a Hailey Stenberg goal that she sent under a diving DeWeese to the right post.

The Waves had a chance to take a 2-0 lead moments later in the 66th minute, after a UCSB foul in the box led to a penalty kick, but DeWeese came up clutch once again with a diving stop.  

From there, however, the Waves were able to keep the Gauchos' offense at bay and sealed the victory.

Pepperdine outshot UCSB 18-4 while both teams were even in corner kicks with five apiece. Murison led the Gauchos with two shots while Parque and Jessica Wright also recorded a shot. Joelle Anderson led all players with eight shots in the game for the Waves.

UCSB continues its home stand with a matchup this Sunday, Sept. 23 afternoon at 1:00 p.m. against No. 6 Santa Clara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 