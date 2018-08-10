Friday, August 10 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB Women’s Soccer Places 6th in Big West Preseason Poll

By Big West Conference | August 10, 2018 | 1:08 p.m.

UCSB was picked sixth in the Big West Conference women's soccer preseason poll, and Gaucho senior forward/midfielder Mallory Hromatko was named to the 11-player preseason all-conference team.

UC Irvine, the reigning Big West Conference regular-season champion, was picked No. 1 in the poll. The Anteaters received three first-place votes in preseason balloting among the league’s nine head coaches, grabbing the top spot with 70 points.  Long Beach State garnered 68 points and two first-place nods while Cal State Fullerton collected 65 points and three first-place votes of its own.  CSUN rounded out the top four teams with 48 points.
 
UC Davis (42 points, one first-place vote), UCSB (35 points), UC Riverside (32 points), Cal Poly (28 points) and Hawai‘i (17 points) finished out the voting in this year’s preseason poll.

UC Irvine comes off of a 2017 campaign in which it claimed its third all-time regular season title, joining the 2010 and 2011 teams in program lore.  The Anteaters finished with a 10-6-4 overall record for their seventh 10-win season with coach Scott Juniper at the helm. The ‘Eaters also recorded a 5-2-1 mark in league play and are 10-4-2 in Big West action over the last two seasons.  Two players return for the Anteaters who received All-Conference accolades last season in junior goalkeeper Maddie Newsome, who received an honorable mention nod, and sophomore forward Claire Grouwinkel, an All-Freshman selection. Newsome led the league with eight clean sheets and a .815 save percentage, helping the club record a league-high 10 shutouts. She also ranked second in the Big West in goals against average (0.82) and stopped 75 shots on frame over a standout 2017 campaign.
 
Long Beach State finished in fifth place in league play a year ago, going 3-3-2 as part of a 9-6-3 overall campaign. Ashley Gonzales, the 2016 Big West Offensive Player of the Year, returns for the Beach after missing last season with an injury and joins four All-Conference selections from 2017 in junior defender Kaitlin Fregulia, junior forward Katie Pingel, senior midfielder Dana Fujikuni, and sophomore forward Rola Badawiya.  Gonzales led the Big West in goals (11) and points (25) during her junior campaign in 2016 and has already written her name in the conference record book with 13 game-winning goals, the seventh-most all-time.
 
The coaches also voted for a 11-player all-conference team that revealed top talent throughout the league with representation from seven programs. Long Beach State placed three on the squad (Chloe Froment, Ashley Gonzales, Katie Pingel) while Cal State Fullerton (Nano Oronoz, Atlanta Primus) and CSUN (Marissa Favela, Lindsay Kutscher) had two.  Cal Poly’s Chelsea Barry, UC Davis’ Alexis Smith,  Hromatko and Hawaii’s Raisa Strom-Okimoto rounded out the list.

UCSB makes its 2018 debut on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Westmont at Harder Stadium.


 

