Soccer

UCSB Women’s Soccer Routed by UC Irvine

By UCSB Sports Information | October 2, 2017 | 8:46 a.m.

Sydney Carr scored two goals and assisted on a third to lead UC Irvine past UC Santa Barbara in Big West soccer action on Sunday afternoon, 4-1.

The Anteaters (7-3-3 overall, 2-0-0 in the Big West) didn't waste any time claiming a 1-0 lead when Carr placed a perfect cross from right to left across the front of the box and Noel Baham headed the ball into the upper left portion of the goal, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Brittney Rogers, in the fourth minute.

Carr was on the other end of an outstanding cross from Baham for Irvine's second goal. In the 33rd minute, Baham placed the ball right to left across the box from 18 yards out. Carr settled the ball as a UCSB defender slipped and fell, went 1-on-1 with Rogers and lofted a shot into the goal giving her team a 2-0 lead.

UCSB (4-6-3, 0-2-0) halved the lead in the 61st minute. Amanda Ball fed Shaelan Murison with a nifty heel pass about 35 yards out. Murison dribbled towards the end line, cutting into the box. With a pair of defenders on her, she crossed a pass in front of the Anteater goal where Christine Maurer was able to get her foot on it and re-direct past goalkeeper Maddie Newsom.

Less than three minutes later, the Anteaters reclaimed their two-goal lead. Near the top of the box on the Gauchos' end, Baham stole a pass and got the ball to Claire Grouwinkel who dribbled in, behind Rogers, and scored into an open goal at the 63:11 mark.

Irvine put the match away at 85:15 when Carr's corner kick curved into the goal, giving her team the final 4-1 margin.

