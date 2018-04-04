Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB Women’s Soccer Stumbles Against Fresno State

By UCSB Sports Information | September 10, 2017 | 7:48 p.m.

Fresno State scored a pair of goals in the final 5:21 to stun UC Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, in a nonconference women's soccer match at Harder Stadium.

The Gauchos (3-3-1) held the lead for nearly 70 minutes before the Bulldogs (4-2-1) bounced back late.

Trailing 1-0, Fresno tied the score at the 84:39 mark when Julia Glaser found teammate Olivia Muhbeck just to the left of the goal box. Muhbeck, who was in a crowd of UCSB defenders, pounced on the pass and sent a rocket past goalkeeper Brittney Rogers.

Just over three minutes after they tied the score, the Bulldogs untied it. This time, Muhbeck recorded the assist and the beneficiary was Kaitlyn Crooker as she received the pass straight out in front of the goal and put a shot right into the middle of the to make it 2-1 at the 87:52 mark and that's the way it stayed.

The Gauchos' only goal of the match came from a familiar source. In the 15th minute, during a scramble in front of the goal, Chace Schornstein poked a pass to Amanda Ball who flicked with her right foot into the right side of the goal. With the goal, Ball has now scored six of UCSB's eight goals in 2017.

While Santa Barbara dominated the first half, outshooting Fresno 7-0 overall and 5-0 in shots on goal, the tables turned in the second half as the Bulldogs had a 6-2 overall edge and a 3-1 edge in shots on frame. Also, while the Gauchos had a 7-3 edge in corner kicks, FSU had a 3-0 advantage in the second half.

UCSB remains at home and will host the University of the Pacific on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Harder Stadium. The game will be part of a doublheader with the men's team, which will also host Pacific. The Gauchos will also be at home on Sunday, Sept. 17 when they host Loyola Marymount at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for all UCSB soccer games are available online by clicking here.

