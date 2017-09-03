UCSB Women’s Soccer Suffers 2-0 Loss at Iowa

Soccer

Devin Burns scored a pair of goals to lead Iowa past UC Santa Barbara 2-0 at the Minnesota Classic on Sunday.

The Gauchos (3-2-0) split their two matches against Big Ten opponents on the weekend. They defeated Minnesota on Friday before falling to the Hawkeyes (4-1-0).

Iowa scored its first goal at the 13:07 mark when Burns dribbled into the box and put a shot into the lower left corner of the goal, past goalkeeper Maddie Julian.

The Hawkeyes maintained the 1-0 lead into halftime. They extended the advantage to 2-0 in the 50th minute when Burns took a crossing pass from Kaleigh Haus and headed it past Julian.

UCSB had an 8-6 advantage in shots in the first half, but Iowa posted a 10-4 edge in the second half and finished with a 16-12 edge. Freshman Christine Maurer had four shots while junior Mallory Hromatko and senior Amanda Ball each added three.

Julian finished with four saves for the Gauchos while Claire Graves had three for the Hawkeyes.

The Gauchos remain on the road for one more match before coming home. They will travel to Grand Canyon for a 4:00 p.m. contest on Thursday, Sept. 7. They will then return home for three consecutive games beginning with a Sunday, Sept. 10 match against Fresno State which will kick-off at 2:30 p.m. at Harder Stadium.