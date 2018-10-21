Sunday, October 21 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Women’s Soccer Wins on Madeline Gibson’s Late Goal

By UCSB Sports Information | October 21, 2018 | 7:29 p.m.

Following the theme of the season, the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team scored another late goal, this time a Madeline Gibson tally in the 83rd minute, to give the Gauchos a 1-0 victory over Hawai'i on Sunday night at Harder Stadium.

With the win, UCSB (11-6-0, 4-2-0 Big West) takes over sole possession of third-place in the conference standings while the Rainbow Wahine (8-6-1, 3-3-0 Big West) drop into fourth with two games remaining in league play.

Just two nights after Shaelan Murison knocked in a game-winner with four seconds left and just two weeks since an 84th minute game-winner from Murison at UC Riverside, UCSB was at it again with more late game heroics.

The Gauchos came out aggressive on the offensive end, recording the first six shots of the match while creating a handful of opportunities early. UCSB outshot Hawai'i 18-6 on the night, but it wasn't until the waning minutes of the match that Santa Barbara was able to find the back of the net.

In the 83rd minute, Katherine Sheehy started the play by sending the ball into the box from the left side. The ball deflected off a Hawai'i defender and was headed towards the end line before Cate Post was able to run it down and maintain possession. Post crossed the ball in front of the goal as Gibson ran through and connected just inside the six-yard box for the goal.

In addition to holding the edge in shots, the Gauchos also finished with six corner kicks while holding the Rainbow Wahine without a corner all night. Hanna DeWeese finished with three saves, including a pair of back-to-back sensational stops in the 29th minute.

Murison led all players with eight shots in the game while Gibson and Sheehy finished with three apiece and Lynsee Voss tallied two.

UCSB is back in action on Thursday, Oct. 25 for its regular season home finale against CSUN at 7:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 