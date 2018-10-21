UCSB Women’s Soccer Wins on Madeline Gibson’s Late Goal

Soccer

OLÉ! @UCSBWomenSoccer (4-2, 12 PTS) firmly in the middle of the #BWCTourney picture with a 1-0 win over #HawaiiWSOC.



Madeline Gibson (83' via Cate Post) for the game-winner, Hanna DeWeese 3 saves.



Gauchos host #CSUN Thursday for Senior Day, 7pm PT.#GauchoPride | #PlayBig pic.twitter.com/3ECHkTj31K — Big West W-Soccer (@BigWestWSOC) October 22, 2018

Following the theme of the season, the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team scored another late goal, this time a Madeline Gibson tally in the 83rd minute, to give the Gauchos a 1-0 victory over Hawai'i on Sunday night at Harder Stadium.

With the win, UCSB (11-6-0, 4-2-0 Big West) takes over sole possession of third-place in the conference standings while the Rainbow Wahine (8-6-1, 3-3-0 Big West) drop into fourth with two games remaining in league play.

Just two nights after Shaelan Murison knocked in a game-winner with four seconds left and just two weeks since an 84th minute game-winner from Murison at UC Riverside, UCSB was at it again with more late game heroics.

The Gauchos came out aggressive on the offensive end, recording the first six shots of the match while creating a handful of opportunities early. UCSB outshot Hawai'i 18-6 on the night, but it wasn't until the waning minutes of the match that Santa Barbara was able to find the back of the net.

In the 83rd minute, Katherine Sheehy started the play by sending the ball into the box from the left side. The ball deflected off a Hawai'i defender and was headed towards the end line before Cate Post was able to run it down and maintain possession. Post crossed the ball in front of the goal as Gibson ran through and connected just inside the six-yard box for the goal.

In addition to holding the edge in shots, the Gauchos also finished with six corner kicks while holding the Rainbow Wahine without a corner all night. Hanna DeWeese finished with three saves, including a pair of back-to-back sensational stops in the 29th minute.

Murison led all players with eight shots in the game while Gibson and Sheehy finished with three apiece and Lynsee Voss tallied two.

UCSB is back in action on Thursday, Oct. 25 for its regular season home finale against CSUN at 7:00 p.m.