Swimming

UCSB Women’s Swim Team Honored for Academics

By UCSB Sports Information | January 31, 2018 | 3:26 p.m.

The UCSB women's swim team was honored this week with the CSCAA Scholar All-American award. This award is only given to teams who have an average GPA of 3.0 or above in the fall 2017 quarter. The Gaucho women finished the quarter with an astounding 3.21 cumulative GPA. 

"The staff and athletics department are very proud of our women's performance in the classroom in the fall," coach Matt Macedo said. "To have a cumulative GPA over 3.2 with all of the challenges the team and university faced in recent months shows their commitment to their studies."

The team was faced with many challenges as the Thomas fire and other extraordinary circumstances occurred throughout the end of the quarter. But the women stayed strong by putting their studies first.

The award is given from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America. Not only do the recipients of the award show great academic achievements, they are also dedicated to their work in the pool. 

The Gaucho women have excelled this year in the pool and are looking forward to their hard work paying off at the MPSF Championships starting on Feb 14. The meet will be held at East L.A. Community College and will be the closing meet for the team's season.

