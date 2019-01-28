UCSB Women’s Swimming Beats UC Davis to Complete Weekend Sweep

Swimming

The UCSB women's swim team had back-to-back victories this weekend in their home pool. The Gaucho women first honored their seniors with a win against University of Pacific and followed the trend on the following day against UC Davis.

The Gauchos beat the Aggies 153-109.

This was the last meet in their home pool for senior women An Nguyen, Lilly Helmuth-Malone, Gabby Penvenne, and Rachel Kulik.

UCSB launched the winning streak in the first event of the day against UCD, the 200 medley relay. The A relay placed first (1:43.89), consisting of Tara Middleton, Heaven Quintana, Jacquelyn Harris, and Marriott Hoffmann. Following closesly was the B squad finishing in third (1:47.87).

Rachel Forbes (10:20.83) and Kassidy Lemminn (10:39.91) scored a second and third place finish in the 1000 freestyle.

Haley Herzberg had an outstanding swim in the 200 freestyle, ending with a 1:52.12 to just out-touch teammate Emily Ward in fourth (1:52.71).

Up next in the 100 backstroke, UCSB went second, third, fourth from swimmers Middleton (57.03), Micha Toetter (57.59), and Elena England (57.84).

Brittney Straw finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.45) followed closely by senior captain Nguyen (1:05.63) in third.

Junior captain Heaven Quintana earned her first individual win of the day in the 200 butterfly (2:01.26) followed by Madelyn Johnson in second (2:04.56).

The highlight race of the day came from Hoffmann dipping below the 24 second mark in the 50 freestyle, earning her first with a 23.99. Teammates Kulik and Ward trailed close behind in second (24.01) and fourth (24.13).

Ward came back from the 50 free with a win in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 51.84, with teammate Hoffmann right behind in third (52.42).

In the 200 backstroke, Gauchos England and Toetter finished second (2:03.06) and third (2:05.72), respectively.

Senior captain Nguyen had an unforgettable race in the 200 breaststroke, where she earned first place (2:18.53) to close out her final meet in her home pool.

Herzberg came back for a second palce in the 500 freestyle (5:01.32), with Lemminn not far behind in fourth (5:06.62).

Quintana dished out her second individual win of the day in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.17. Gauchos Harris (57.50) and Johnson (57.57) contributed to earn the team a sweep in the race.

Quintana shocked fans with a third individual win of the day in the 200 individual medley (2:04.86). Teammates Sydney Rouse and Straw finished in third (2:07.25) and fifth (2:08.79).

In the 400 free relay, the Gaucho A squad of England, Hoffmann, Harris, and Ward took home first place with the official time of 3:28.84.

The Gaucho women have one final meet against rivals Cal Poly before they will be traveling down to Los Angeles for the MPSF Championship on Feb. 20-23.