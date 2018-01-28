Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Women’s Tennis Blanks Tulane

By UCSB Sports Information | January 28, 2018 | 2:48 p.m.

After being shut out on day one of the 2018 ITA Kick-Off Weekend, the UC Santa Barbara women's tennis team blanked Tulane 4-0 on Sunday in Auburn, Ala.

As a result of splitting its pair of weekend matches, Santa Barbara ends the tournament with a 2-2 record, and locked up a third-place finish within its regional following its consolation match victory. The Green Wave endured their second consecutive loss and are 2-2 as well.

"We earned a good win today against a good Tulane team, we bounced back nicely," coach Simon Thibodeau said. "I was pleased that we had opportunities to win at each spot."

For the first time this season, UCSB swept doubles play in a match.

Recording UC Santa Barbara's first win in doubles was its top pair of Natalie Da Silveira and Palina Dubavets on court No. 1. The duo beat Tulane's Sade Atkinson and Elena Muller 6-2.

The combo of senior Amanda Atanasson and junior Stephanie Yamadanearly replicated their teammates result with a 6-3 defeat of Ivone Alvaro and Laura Fabrizi. The win set up the Gauchos' 1-0 lead heading into singles play.

Sparking Santa Barbara's scoring run in singles was Dubavets, who beat Tulane's Atkinson 6-1, 6-1.

