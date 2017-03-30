Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

UCSB Women’s Tennis Drops Big West Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | March 30, 2017 | 6:23 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team (7-9) fell to University of Hawaii in its first match of the Big West Conference by a score of 4-1. 

"Hawaii was more consistent in the windy conditions and deserved the win," said the head coach Simon Thibodeau. "We needed to execute better in doubles, then we had a strong chance to win the match."

The doubles tandem of Stefani Stojic and Amanda Atanasson opened up the doubles match with a win against Marina Hruba and Alzbeta Houbova 6-1 at No.3. Hawaii took the next two wins as No.2 Cindy Nguyen and Klara Pribylova defeated Natalie Da Silveira and Jaimee Gilbertson 6-2 and No.1 Petra Mleounova and Roxanne Resma defeated Palina Dubavets and Melissa Baker 6-4.

Hawaii continued its wining streak as No.1 Melounova defeated Dubavets 6-4, 6-4 and Michelle Pits defeated Baker 6-0, 6-4 at No.6. The Gauchos disturbed the streak as Atanasson defeated Nikola Dolakova 7-6, 6-3 at No.5. Hawaii took the last win as Gilbertson fell to Nguyen 7-5, 6-3 at No.2. No.3 Da Silveira and No.4 Resma were leading Hruba and Stojic by a score of 4-6, 6-2, 3-1 and 4-6, 5-5 respectively but did not have chances to finish their matches.

"We will try to bounce back quickly this Sunday," said Thibodeau.

Gauchos will travel to Cal State Northridge for a match on April 2 at 10:00 a.m.
 

