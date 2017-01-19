UCSB Women’s Tennis Drops Opener Against USC

Tennis

The UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team fell to No. 18 USC by a score of 5-2 at the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara on Thursday.

"Tough and very close match against a strong USC team," said UCSB coach Simon Thibodeau. "We were in every match and probably deserved a better result in the end."

The day began with Gauchos walking away with its first doubles point. The tandem of Palina Dubavets and Stefani Stojic defeated Gabby Smith and Zoe Katz of USC, 6-4. However, the two other Gaucho pairs fell to the Trojans as the duo of Jessica Failla and Rianna Valdes defeated Melissa Baker and Stephanie Yamada 6-4, and Angela Kulikov and Madison Westby took down Natalie Da Silveira and Jaimee Gilbertson 6-3.

Dubavets played No. 1 singles for the Gauchos and recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win. Da Silveira played a neck-and-neck match against USC's Valdes and finished with a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) victory.

"I'm proud of our team," Thibodeau said. "It is a great group and our program is just getting better."