UCSB Women’s Tennis Edged by Hawaii in Big West Tourney

Tennis

UCSB lost a tough 4-3 decision against Hawaii in the semifinal match of the Big West women's tennis tournament on Saturday at Indian Wells.

Tied 3-3, the matchup came down to a match-point duel between UCSB's Amanda Atanasson and Hawaii's Marina Hruba. Atanasson couldn't hold off Hruba's comeback effort and fell short in the third, 7-5. Attanasson won the first set 6-2 and lost the second in a tiebreaker.

UCSB ended its 2018 run with a 12-13 overall and 7-1 Big West record.

"The team went through a lot this year. I'm proud we made it this far. We are disappointed [considering] we were one point away from the final. The program will keep moving forward. Natalie [Da Silveira], Amanda and Palina [Dubavets] really helped us in the last 3-4 years, and I thank them for being outstanding Gauchos," coach Simon Thibodeau said.

"It was a heartbreaking loss today. Not only because it is the conference tournament, but also because we couldn't have been any closer than in today's match," senior Paulina Dubavets said. "We left it on the court today, and credit to Hawaii as they fought as hard as they could. For seniors, it was our last dual match and everyone is very emotional about that, but that's how life works."

Although the dual match season comes to an end for the Gauchos, it is likely that Dubavets and Natalie Da Silveira will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament doubles bracket. The pair is No. 42 in the ITA Doubles rankings.

Their trip to the NCAA Tournament will be confirmed on Wednesday, May 2.