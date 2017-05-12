UCSB Women’s Tennis Ousted From NCAA Touney by UCLA

Tennis

MALIBU – The 47th-ranked UC Santa Barbara women's tennis team gave No. 23 UCLA all it could handle in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday before ultimately falling 4-0 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center on the Pepperdine Campus.

After watching the Bruins win the doubles point, the Gauchos won the first set on four of the singles courts. No.3 Jaimee Gilbertson, No. 4 Stefani Stojic, No. 5 Amanda Atanasson and No. 6 Melissa Baker each went up 1-0 against their opponent.

At No. 1, Palina Dubavets was swept by UCLA's Ena Shibahara, 6-3, 6-4. Shibahara is No. 5 in the latest ITA rankings. On the No. 2 court, Natalie Da Silveira fell 7-6 in a heartbreaking first set and then 6-2 in the second set.

The match was essentially decided at No. 4, where Stojic fell to Alaina Miller, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. When things were decided, Gilbertson led Jada Hart 4-6, 6-3, 0-2 and Baker was tied with Kristin Wiley, 1-6, 6-4, 2-2. Atanasson trailed UCLA's Gabby Andrews, 4-6, 6-2, 3-1.

The loss ends UCSB's 10-match winning streak. The Gauchos end the season with a 17-10-1 record.