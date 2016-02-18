UCSB Women’s Volleyball Adds Transfer from Wisconsin

College Volleyball

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team has announced Wisconsin transfer Hannah Juley will be joining the Gauchos this Spring.

"We are extremely excited to have Hannah join our program," head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. "She is a great fit both athletically and academically and has a personality that really connected with our entire team. She is a gifted setter who also brings great energy on and off the court, and we love that she will be able to start with us and bring another talented player into the gym this spring."

Juley – a 5-10 setter – will be joining UCSB after redshirting her freshman season with the Badgers.

"We recruited Hannah when she was in high school and wanted her back then," Lantagne Welch said. "But she had already narrowed her choices so we feel fortunate that it was the right place for her no."

Before being recruited by the nationally ranked program, Juley put together a sterling career at Lyons Township High School. By the time her senior season was over, she was an AVCA First Team All-American (2015), a Third-Team All-American (2014), a PrepVolleyball.com All-American (2013), and was listed in Volleyball Magazine's Fab 50.

She also competed in the Under Armour All-America match where she was named the best setter in the skills competition. The rest of her accolades include being ranked 21st in PrepVolleyball.com's Senior Aces list, earning a spot on the Chicago Sun Times' All- State team, and being named the 2014 Pioneer Press Player of the Year.

Juley finished her prep career with 1,590 assists and 523 digs overall, while she averaged 11.4 assists and 2.6 digs per set as a senior. She led the Lions to a 34-5 record that year that included a West Suburban Silver championship and a trip to the sectional finals.

The LaGrange, Ill. native played for 1st Alliance volleyball club in the Chicago area. She led her team to a top-10 finish at the 2013 Junior Olympic Nationals.

Beyond volleyball, Juley also succeeded in the classroom and was named All-Academic Team West Suburban Conference. She also competed in basketball and soccer.