UCSB Women’s Volleyball Team Receives Postseason Bid

College Volleyball

The UCSB women's volleyball team is headed into postseason competition for the first time since 2013.

The Gauchos on Sunday night received a berth into the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, a 32-team tournament that is similar to basketball's NIT.

UCSB (20-10) will travel to UNLV to play Fresno State (20-10) in the opening match of a first-round doubleheader on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

UNLV (19-11) will face UC Irvine (16-12) in the second match at 7 p.m. Thursday's winners will square off on Friday.

UCSB ended the regular season with three straight wins in the Big West. It's signature win this season was a sweep at Hawai'i, which made the NCAA Tournament.

The Gauchos played five teams that made the NCAA Tournament. They split with Hawai'i and swept South Dakota, lost in five sets against Cincinnati and Denver and were twice swept by Big West champion Cal Poly.