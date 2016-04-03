UCSB Women’s Water Polo Drops Big West Opener

Water Polo

IRVINE – No. 14 UCSB's four first half goals were not enough to upset No. 6 UC Irvine on Sunday, as the Anteaters used three unanswered goals in the third quarter to clinch the 8-5 decision in the team's Big West opener.

Bryn Hudson and Lauren Martin each finished with braces, while Miranda Schrader chipped in one goal, while Samantha Murphy helped orchestrate the offense with two assists. Hudson also paced the team with two steals, while Martin drew a team-high three ejections.

Mackenzie Brokaw was kept busy in the cage, as she recorded a season-high 16 saves and also picked up a steal.

UCSB will be back at Campus Pool next weekend to host UC Davis on Saturday at 12 p.m. and Hawai'i on Sunday starting at noon.