UCSB Women’s Water Polo Falls at Northridge, 9-8

Water Polo

No. 14 UCSB fell to No. 23 Cal State Northridge 9-8 in the Big West women's water polo regular season finale on Saturday at Northridge.

Sophomore Kate Pipkin scored a hat trick to lead the Gauchos, while senior Taylor Shore added two goals. Freshman Sarah Snyder and seniors Sophie Trabucco and Jenna Solberg added one goal each.

Pipkin scored her third goal of the game, tying the score at 8-8 in the fourth period.

CSUN scored the game winner at the 2:47 mark.

UCSB will take a No. 6 seed into the Big West Tournament next Friday and face No. 3 seed Long Beach State.