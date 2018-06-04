UCSB Women’s Water Polo Falls at UC Irvine

Water Polo

The No. 17 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team struggled offensively and lost to No. 7 UC Irvine, 7-2, at the Anteater Aquatic Complex on Saturday

Speedy freshman Mollie Simmons won the opening sprint to give the Gauchos the first possession and it did not take long for UCSB to get on the scoreboard as Simmons found Sarah Snyder for the first goal with 7:41 on the clock.

From there, UC Irvine found a rhythm and scored six straight goals to take a 6-1 lead at the half.

In the third period, Snyder converted a five-meter penalty shot for her second goal of the game.

Kenzi Snyder and Becca Buck combined for 11 saves for the second straight game, tallying five and six, respectively.

Natalie Seidemann led UCI with three goals.

UCSB (13-11, 0-2) continues Big West play next weekend with a home match against Cal State Northridge on Saturday, April 7 at 12 p.m.