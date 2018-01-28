UCSB Women’s Water Polo Finishes 4-1 in Hoosier Invitational

Water Polo

UCSB defeated Iona and Harvard to wrap up the Hoosier Invitational women's water polo tournament with a 4-1 record.

The Gauchos scored 10 unanswered goals and routed Iona 13-2.

Attacker Shannon Moran led the way with three goals and an exclusion. Kate Pipkin, Sarah Snyder, Mollie Simmons and Kate Coski each scored two goals

UCSB ended the tournament with an 8-5 win against Harvard.

Natalie Selin, Sarah Krieser, Snyder, and Pipkin would be responsible for all eight basket. Selin scored three netters to lead the attack. Krieser and Snyder found the goal twice, while Pipkin scored one herself while assisting twice.

On Saturday, UCSB routed the University of Toronto, 23-0, and was edged by host Indiana, 7-6.

The next contest for UCSB (7-3) will be on Feb. 10th in the Triton Invitational at UC San Diego.